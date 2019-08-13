Vernon has been chosen as the final destination for the 44th annual Three Flags Classic Motorcycle Tour, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019. (Pixabay).

From Mexico to Vernon: motorcycle tour to finish in Okanagan

The 44th annual Three Flags Classic Motorcycle Tour will make its final stop in Vernon on Sept. 2

There’s no need to worry about an earthquake if the ground starts shaking in Vernon this September. It’s most likely the cavalry of motorcycles.

Vernon has been chosen as the final destination for the 44th annual Three Flags Classic Motorcycle Tour, which means more than 250 motorcyclists of all ages will come off Highway 6 and roll down 32 Street to the Vernon Lodge.

“Vernon has been very welcoming and we’ve had really good feedback from the city,” said Dave Senger, the tour’s finishing director.

Each year, the tour picks a new starting point in Mexico and a new final destination in Western Canada. Vernon is the first Okanagan city to be chosen.

The tour revs up on Friday, Aug. 30, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, where riders will begin a trip that will take them through the wild west of the U.S. before reaching Vernon by Sept. 2, at the latest. The fastest riders are expected to finish the staggering 3,285-kilometre by Aug. 31—a day after the start date.

The riders will stop at two mandatory checkpoints in Idaho and Nevada before reaching the finish line in Vernon. They’ll have their “passports” stamped at each stop to keep track of their journey.

Senger knows exactly how gruelling the distance is for riders: he himself saddled up for the Three Flags tour back in 2014.

“It’s an epic journey, let me tell you,” he said. “You get up at three in the morning and you put in 14 to 16 hour days of riding.”

Read More: Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

The event promises to be a nice tourism boost—since the tour participants will likely mosey around the Okanagan for a while after being on the bike for several straight days.

“They’ll take the route here but when they disperse to go back to the U.S. and wherever they come from in Canada or Mexico, they’ll probably stay in the Okanagan,” Senger said.

The public is welcome to head to the Vernon Lodge as the bikers come in, where they can see bikes of all models and sizes that just finished cruising across three countries. Folks can also attend a large banquet and a performance by the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band.

The Three Flags Classic truly is a journey for all ages. The youngest finisher at last year’s tour was 22 years old and the oldest was 86.

The event is not considered a race and finishing times are not recorded.

Organized by the Southern California Motorcycling Association, the tour has garnered sponsors from Vernon throughout the Okanagan, as well as some from the U.S.

Registration is USD$285, and all riders and bikes are welcome to join if space allows.

Visit SC-MA.com for online tickets, tour registration and more information.

Read More: Okanagan group urging drivers to watch for motorcyclists

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Regional district wants ability to restrict boating during emergencies
Next story
‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Just Posted

Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

Once the project is complete no left turns onto Highway 1 at Balmoral will be allowed.

Salmon Arm police might have items that belong to you

RCMP recover several pieces of property they would like to return to rightful owners

Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

Grand opening held for new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery

Site applauded for its peacefulness and beautiful grounds, trees

Campers warned of aggressive bear activity near Marble Point Campground

Users of the boat-in Marble Point Campground are being told to manage attractants and stay alert

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

KIJHL adds Kelowna Chiefs’ late owner’s initials to helmets

Grant Sheridan died July 28 and is the honoured by Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Most Read