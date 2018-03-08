From sunshine to wet snow

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to falling snow, Thursday morning

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap went from a sunny Wednesday to a snowy Thursday, after waking up to wet white stuff this morning.

Right from Princeton to Salmon Arm, snow fell on the region.

Morning temperatures fluctuated from -1 C to -4 C in some areas — but as the day progresses the mercury will climb to about 4 C.

Snow is expected to turn to rain this afternoon, with the snow level rising to 1000 metres.

The Central Okanagan could see up to 2 cm of snow this morning, while the Shuswap is expected to see about 4 cm.

Environment Canada is calling for snow again this evening for the Shuswap and North Okanagan.

For the South Okanagan, the wind is anticipated to pick up this afternoon to about 30 km/h and showers to continue throughout the day and into this evening.

Those travelling on Interior highways can expect compact snow and slippery sections on the Coquihalla and slush along the Trans-Canada.

However, Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies ahead for the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to sit anyway from 9 to 13 C in some areas.

