From the archives of the Observer

1940 – His Majesty, King George VI, celebrated his 45th birthday this week although his actual date of birth is Dec. 14. In spite of the serious war situation, it is well for Canadians everywhere to honour our King and extend him sincere wishes for better and more prosperous times ahead.

There were 20 businessmen present when the annual Chamber of Commerce meeting was held.

1950 – As a result of the tremendous frost damage caused by the unprecedented cold weather in the orchards last winter, a state of emergency exists in the B.C. fruit industry. J.G. Campbell, member of the B.C. Tree Fruit Board, visited Blind Bay, Sorrento and Kamloops and found many orchards beyond any hope of restoration.

Soldier of fortune, veteran of two wars and three revolutions and a well-known steeplejack, Terrance (Terry) O’Malley visited Salmon Arm. O’Malley, who now resides int the Fraser Valley, came here to repaint the lofty flagpole on the grounds of the provincial government building.

1960 – Six occupants of an automobile had a narrow escape from serious injury or possible drowning when their vehicle crashed into a railing on the Donnelly Bridge over the Salmon River on the Valley Road. The car ripped out a complete section of the railing on the west side of the bridge and came to a stop teetering precariously on the fender timber with the two wheels on the right side over the river. All occupants escaped without serious injury.

A chance strike by a shovel was instrumental in unearthing a large collection of Indian relics on the Neskonlith reserve on the north shore of the Thompson River just west of Chase.

1970 – Two aldermen were stripped of all committee duties at a bitter, name-calling session of council. In addition, Mayor Martin Budziak demanded the resignation of alderman Earl Goodrich and appealed to alderman Bob Sturgeon to resign for the good of the community. The meeting capped a week which also brought the resignation of district clerk R.G. Graham. Both aldermen indicated to the Observer they would not be resigning.