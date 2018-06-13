From the archives of the Observer

1940 – His Majesty, King George VI, celebrated his 45th birthday this week although his actual date of birth is Dec. 14. In spite of the serious war situation, it is well for Canadians everywhere to honour our King and extend him sincere wishes for better and more prosperous times ahead.

There were 20 businessmen present when the annual Chamber of Commerce meeting was held.

1950 – As a result of the tremendous frost damage caused by the unprecedented cold weather in the orchards last winter, a state of emergency exists in the B.C. fruit industry. J.G. Campbell, member of the B.C. Tree Fruit Board, visited Blind Bay, Sorrento and Kamloops and found many orchards beyond any hope of restoration.

Soldier of fortune, veteran of two wars and three revolutions and a well-known steeplejack, Terrance (Terry) O’Malley visited Salmon Arm. O’Malley, who now resides int the Fraser Valley, came here to repaint the lofty flagpole on the grounds of the provincial government building.

1960 – Six occupants of an automobile had a narrow escape from serious injury or possible drowning when their vehicle crashed into a railing on the Donnelly Bridge over the Salmon River on the Valley Road. The car ripped out a complete section of the railing on the west side of the bridge and came to a stop teetering precariously on the fender timber with the two wheels on the right side over the river. All occupants escaped without serious injury.

A chance strike by a shovel was instrumental in unearthing a large collection of Indian relics on the Neskonlith reserve on the north shore of the Thompson River just west of Chase.

1970 – Two aldermen were stripped of all committee duties at a bitter, name-calling session of council. In addition, Mayor Martin Budziak demanded the resignation of alderman Earl Goodrich and appealed to alderman Bob Sturgeon to resign for the good of the community. The meeting capped a week which also brought the resignation of district clerk R.G. Graham. Both aldermen indicated to the Observer they would not be resigning.

Previous story
New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.
Next story
Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

Just Posted

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

Health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Parkinson’s patient continues quest for province to fund more procedures

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Proposed Salmon Arm bylaw would clamp down on panhandlers

Based on bylaws in Kelowna and Kamloops, this one extends prohibited areas from 10 to 15 metres

City to purchase indoor arena

Facility will still house fall fair exhibits, city to do necessary repairs

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

RCMP charge nine impaired drivers outside rodeo grounds

Police consider effort ” a success”

Mezmerizing

A moment of childish wonder caught on camera

From the archives of the Observer

1940 - His Majesty, King George VI, celebrated his 45th birthday this… Continue reading

Taking notes in natural spaces

Outdoor learning initiatives get a boost from Shuswap author

History hits home for cadets on Vimy trip

Shuswap troop tours historic sites in Europe

New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.

Special focus on older teens about to age out of youth care

FIFA World Cup preview: Manchester’s De Bruyne to lead top-ranked Belgium side through Group G

Young England side hopes to return to winning ways and advance to knockout stage

Most Read