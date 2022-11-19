From TV to politics, Falkland director takes action for community

Dean Trumbley is the new Falkland area director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Contributed)

As creatures of habit, the thought of venturing out and trying something new can seem petrifying to many people.

Dean Trumbley decided to take that leap when he retired as a television host and became the newly appointed Regional Director for Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

Trumbley, who was born in Vernon, replaces long-time director Rene Talbot, who has been the area director for the last 20 years.

Prior to his job in television, Trumbley studied wildlife and fisheries in Southern Ontario and held various roles in the environmental industry.

In 2022, Trumbley decided to throw his hat into the political ring and, on Oct. 15, residents took to the polls to elect their regional director. Trumbley came out on top with 64 per cent of the vote (309 votes). Talbot received the remaining 36 per cent (174 votes).

Trumbley is looking forward to this next chapter in his career.

“I am settling into my new role as the CSRD regional director and have quite a bit planned over the next four-year term,” said Trumbley, who believes that in order to be successful, everyone must work together. “My representation will be all about collaboration, communication and cooperation. I am a voice of the communities within Area D. I am not my own voice. I promise that I will work with the community associations, non-profit organizations and individuals who need to be heard, this is the voice I will take forward to the CSRD.”

As someone with a strong background in environmental studies, the environment is one of Trumbley’s top priorities.

“One major concern due to environmental changes is the increased severity of interior British Columbia’s fire season,” his website states. “This is from both a habitat point of view and community preparation.”

Increasing “a lack in services” for rural areas is also a priority for Trumbley.

“We are a tax base and resources should be available to establish some key services such as transport, medical, etc. Most communities also support their own services such as community halls, grounds, etc. Those services are usually run by volunteer non-profit associations who need more support than just fundraising.”

Above all, community is what is most important to Trumbley, who understands he can only be as strong as the communities behind him.

“We all need to come together and create a strong Area D.”

Changing one’s career can often be a daunting task, but Trumbley is excited for the challenge ahead and is ready to serve the residents.

“From television to politics, who would have thought that!”

