Full loaded asphalt truck tips over on Shoemaker Hill

A fully loaded asphalt truck tipped over on steep Shoemaker Hill Thursday afternoon, Aug. 16, about 12:30 p.m. Fire, police and tow trucks responded, with the hill to remain closed until 3 or 4 p.m. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

A fully loaded asphalt truck veered off Shoemaker Hill on its way down the “no trucks” route and tipped over Thursday afternoon, its journey down the bank stopped by trees.

Police, firefighters and tow trucks responded to the call about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16, faced with the difficult task of getting the vehicle upright and back on the road.

Ben Honcoop with Ben’s Towing says he estimates the truck weighs about 30,000 pounds.

“It will not be easy. We’ll have to hook onto it with two tow trucks to stand it up,” he said, looking at the overturned vehicle. “It will take some finessing to get it out.”

He said he believes the vehicle, a paving truck out of Vernon, might have had difficulty with its brakes, leading to the crash.

It’s not known if the driver intended to go down the hill or was just trying to find a place to stop the truck.

No one appeared hurt in the incident and Honcoop said he was expecting the removal procedure to take at least three hours.

Before the tipped truck could be moved, he said, it would have to be inspected by the provincial Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement.

More to come.

