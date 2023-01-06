The view of collapse looking east on Highway 1. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Full Speed Rentals’ storage facility collapses west of Revelstoke on Highway 1

The incident happened before Thursday (Jan. 5)

Full Speed Rentals’ storage building at its Highway 1 location collapsed earlier this week.

The business, known for offering various rentals for snowmobiling, dirt biking, and water sports, has a location west of Revelstoke on Highway 1. At some point before Thursday (Jan. 5), the business’ storage facility collapsed. From the road, equipment can be seen beneath the imploded roof.

As the main building for the business is still intact without any sign of issue, the rest of the business remains open. Snowmobiles continued to come and go as usual.

The view of the collapse looking west on Highway 1. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Review contacted Full Speed Rentals, but the business declined to comment on the situation at this time.

The building is visible from Highway 1 in both directions. Due to the speed of the highway near the business, it is dangerous to slow or stop to look at the scene. Drivers should try to maintain normal traffic speeds in the area, and be aware of other vehicles that may slow to look.

