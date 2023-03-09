Fun Guide: Salmon Arm recreation options expand to meet growing demand

People looking for ways to keep active might find something to their liking in Salmon Arm Recreation’s Spring 2023 Fun Guide.

The SASCU Recreation Centre auditorium continues to be a hub of registered and drop-in activities that include volleyball, pickleball and even dodgeball.

Rebecca Scott, who became Salmon Arm Recreation’s rec programmer last fall, was tasked with revitalizing programming to meet an increasing demand from the community. One successful solution was adding more evening programming for kids and adults.

“In the winter we started offering kids and youth drop-in floor hockey and basketball and volleyball, which has been well received. We also started offering adult drop-in dodge ball which is new this year,” said Scott. “We’ve continued with our adult volleyball, which has filled up for the first time in many years. We have 18 teams registered for that. We’re offering more options for people to drop in and use the facility.

“In the spring, we’re offering kids’ drop-in floor hockey and youth drop-in basketball and youth drop-in volleyball, lots of things in the spring.”

The spring Fun Guide includes programs for adults, youth and children, including Motoring Munchkins, a Red Cross baby sitting course, a canine health and emergency first aid course (on March 11) and more. It also offers schedules for Silverbacks games and skating at Shaw Centre, a schedule for the Klahani Park pickelball courts, information about the rec centre’s fitness room, racquetball and squash courts and the Shaw Centre walking loop.

Also within the Fun Guide is the Get Active Guide, with a list and contacts of numerous clubs and organizations, as well as addresses for various outdoor recreation spots.

The back of the Fun Guide is dedicated to the rec centre pool, with information about swimming lessons, aquafit classes, special events and more. Pool schedules and admission rates are also available.

Regarding admission, rates have increased for the pool and the gym. Salmon Arm Recreation General Manager Darby Boyd said rental rates went up as of Feb. 1, and admission prices recently followed suit. He said the increase averages out to seven per cent.

“We’ve been in the habit for a number of years, well, since I’ve been here, that we don’t increase every year,” said Boyd. “It has its good parts and bad parts. It’s a lot of work to do a rate increase and all the rest of it. The bad part is when it comes up, it’s bigger than you’d like to see.”

Boyd noted the last time rates were increased was in 2019.

“From our perspective, the average inflation rate over that period was about 3.2 per year, so over the period since our last increase it totalled 12.8 per cent on just CPI (consumer price index),” said Boyd. “So seven was a compromise. Just like everybody else, we’re seeing cost increases everywhere. Some of our key suppliers are coming in with 15 per cent increases. Any custom stuff we bring in… We’re looking at replacing the diving board, and all of that stuff has easily doubled.”

Some discounts can be had with the rec centre’s 10- and 30-use pass card.

The Fun Guide and more information can be found at salmonarmrecreation.ca.

