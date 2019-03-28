Funding allocated for Summerland organizations

Council announces grant in aid funding recipients

The municipality of Summerland has distributed $44,250 to various groups and organizations in the community and region for the coming year.

This year’s municipal budget allows for $45,000, leaving $750 for mid-year requests from the community.

The Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre will receive $14,500.

RELATED: Summerland municipal staff discussing budget

RELATED: Summerland council approves timeline for municipal budget

The Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens will receive $8,000, the Ryga Festival Society will be given $7,500 and the Summerland Fall Fair Society has been allocated $6,500.

The Summerland Royalty Committee will receive $1,950 and the Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Committee will receive $1,400.

The Penticton and Area Access Centre and the Agur Lake Society will each receive $1,000.

The Summerland Skating Club, the Summerland Bantam Tier 3 Jets, the Summerland Bluegrass Coeity and the Meadowlark Nature Festival will all receive $500.

The Orca Swim Club will receive $400.

The list of allocations was approved unanimously.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: South Okanagan business a dream come true for collectors
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A little rain before return of the sun

Just Posted

City council to take second look at controversial panhandling bylaw

Salmon Arm’s social issues committee wants to convene working group, provide input

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A little rain before return of the sun

Environement Canada forcasts a 40% chance of rain Thursday, but sun for later

Coffee and questions session helps Enderby caregivers live well with dementia

Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings coffee talk to North Okanagan

Salmon Arm’s commercial space dwindles as population increases

Realtor says Shuswap is a popular destination, but development is challenging

Former municipal candidate proposes rules to curtail illegitimate voting

Beverley Iglesias who ran an unsuccessful bid for Chase mayor is lobbying province for new rules

Democrats want a faster release of Mueller’s Russia report

So far only Attorney General William Barr’s four page summary has been released

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Federal crime reduction minister says it’s hard to get fix on money laundering

A report last year estimated more than $100 million was funnelled through B.C.’s gaming facilities

OD prevention sites possible at Canada’s prisons: Correctional Service

So far, 13 inmates have been approved for the needle-exchange program at the five institutions

Have you seen this trailer? Search continues after Lake Country business takes a hit

Little Lakes Contracting is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a trailer

Wrongfully convicted man’s case sat on Wilson-Raybould’s desk for months

David Lametti pent almost 17 years in prison after being convicted of the 1998 murder of his ex-girlfriend

Video: South Okanagan business a dream come true for collectors

The shop and show room has hundreds of unique, one-of-a-kind items for all tastes

Apollyon reigns supreme at Wacken Metal Battle

Apollyon will now compete in Vancouver at the B.C. Finals April 28

Most Read