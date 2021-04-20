The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is part of a consortium of North Okanagan-Shuswap chambers that will be hiring advisors to help rural businesses with economic recovery strategies. (Black Press file)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is part of a consortium of North Okanagan-Shuswap chambers that will be hiring advisors to help rural businesses with economic recovery strategies. (Black Press file)

Funding to assist rural North Okanagan-Shuswap businesses with COVID-19 recovery

Chambers of commerce receive grant funding for business recovery advisors

Chambers of commerce in the North Okanagan-Shuswap will be using provincial funding to help support rural businesses with pandemic recovery efforts.

On Tuesday, April 20, a joint media release was issued on behalf of chambers of commerce in the region including Armstrong Spallumcheen, Enderby, Sicamous, Chase, North Shuswap and South Shuswap areas, announcing they had received $75,000 through Economic Trust of the Southern Interior’s Rural Business and Community Recovery program. The funding will be used to hire two business recovery advisors who will work with local businesses for the next 10 to 12 months with economic recovery strategies.

According to the release, the advisors will be tasked with engaging business owners to offer one-on-one mentoring to:

• Identify one’s specific needs and to find one’s target market or audience;

• Review business products or services and develop content to successfully showcase the same;

• Provide advice on marketing or promotional strategies;

• Show how to leverage community & media stakeholders through networking;

• Offer guidance on strengthening one’s digital presence and using social media ads in business;

• Offer training for frontline team members in customer service, conflict resolution, destination ambassadorship or possible COVID conflict issue training.

“Now that we have received confirmation of our funding, we will get to work putting our Recovery Advisors in place to ensure that area businesses will receive the mentoring and support that they need to assist with recovery and sustainability,” commented Chase chamber board member Brock Endean.

Read more: B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Read more: Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged drug-impaired driver cruises down Kelowna sidewalk
Next story
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Just Posted

The Trans-Canada Highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Lindburg Road and Little River Road due to a vehicle collision. (Google Maps image)
Collision closes highway lane east of Chase

One lane of the highway is closed as crews assess the scene

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is part of a consortium of North Okanagan-Shuswap chambers that will be hiring advisors to help rural businesses with economic recovery strategies. (Black Press file)
Funding to assist rural North Okanagan-Shuswap businesses with COVID-19 recovery

Chambers of commerce receive grant funding for business recovery advisors

Greg Hopf, left, and Darryl Sangster, the franchise owners of Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control’s Okanagan location, safely removed a family of raccoons from a parked boat outside of a southeast Kelowna home on April 17. (Facebook: Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control, Okanagan B.C.)
Safe removal of raccoon family kickstarts busy season for Okanagan wildlife group

A mother raccoon and her five babies were discovered at a parked boat outside of a southeast Kelowna home on April 17

Salmon Arm Mounties take two prohibited drivers off the road on April 16 and 18, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP make plea for prohibited drivers to stay off road

Fines, hefty towing costs and potential criminal charges await those who drive illegally

Photo: pixabay.com
Morning Start: Why do dogs like squeaky toys?

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

BC Wildfire Service file.
So far, fire season in Kamloops region about average

Unseasonably warm temperatures as of late are drying out ground fuel

A woman was struck by a vehicle in the Costco Parking lot just before 12 p.m. on April 28, 2020. (File)
Kelowna council expedites road improvements in anticipation of new Costco

Highway 97 and Leckie Road improvements to cost $1.14 million, costs split between the city, Costco and the province

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill read instructions to the jury before closing arguments, Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter of George Floyd

This is a breaking news story

A motorized paraglider soars over the Salmon River delta on Friday, April 16. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Flying free

A motorized paraglider soars over the Salmon River delta.

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Alleged drug-impaired driver cruises down Kelowna sidewalk

Kelowna RCMP take an impaired driver off of city streets after a tip from a concerned citizen

Cash seized in a 2018 RCMP drug bust in the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP-led drug investigation nets charges for 4 in Lower Mainland

Cops seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380K executing several search warrants in the Lower Mainland in 2018

Interior Health issued warning April 18, 2021 of crack cocaine in Penticton that looks similar to the substance above containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health warns of fentanyl contaminated crack-cocaine in Penticton

There have been recent reports of overdose associated with the use of this substance

..
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

Most Read