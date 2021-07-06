Fundraiser launched for family of Chilliwack man who drowned in Osoyoos Lake

The 31-year-old was last seen alive in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Brad Ker, the Chilliwack father who drowned in Osoyoos Lake on June 29.

The GoFundMe, In Loving Memory of Brad Ker, has raised $37,572 so far to support Ker’s wife, two-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson.

Ker was found unresponsive in Osoyoos Lake, after disappearing while playing with his child in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park.

Despite life-saving efforts from friends, family and first responders Ker did not survive. The exact cause of death has not been released, and BC Coroner’s Service and RCMP are investigating.

A family friend set up the fundraiser to help Ker’s family through the coming weeks and months to grieve and process their loss.

