The Ker family. (GoFundMe)

The Ker family. (GoFundMe)

Fundraiser launched for family of Chilliwack man who drowned in Osoyoos Lake

The 31-year-old was last seen alive in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Brad Ker, the Chilliwack father who drowned in Osoyoos Lake on June 29.

The GoFundMe, In Loving Memory of Brad Ker, has raised $37,572 so far to support Ker’s wife, two-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson.

Ker was found unresponsive in Osoyoos Lake, after disappearing while playing with his child in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park.

Despite life-saving efforts from friends, family and first responders Ker did not survive. The exact cause of death has not been released, and BC Coroner’s Service and RCMP are investigating.

A family friend set up the fundraiser to help Ker’s family through the coming weeks and months to grieve and process their loss.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Previous story
Sicamous woman drowns while swimming in Mara Lake near Sicamous
Next story
Gear belonging to missing Manning hiker discovered after 10 months

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a woman in medical distress on July 5, 2021. (File photo)
Sicamous woman drowns while swimming in Mara Lake near Sicamous

Sicamous RCMP responded to a motorcycle collision on July 4, 2021. (File photo)
Motorcyclist, passenger sent to hospital after collision on Hwy. 97A near Sicamous

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application to rezone these parcels in yellow at 1830 and 1860 10th St. SW from R1, single family residential, to R4, medium density, in order to facilitate the construction of a 27 lot bareland strata subdivision. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plans underway for 27-lot subdivision on Salmon Arm’s 10th Street SW

A provincial watercraft inspector inspects a boat at the Golden Watercraft Inspection Station. (Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society image)
Public in Columbia Shuswap warned of dangers of invasive mussels