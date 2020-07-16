Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in motorcycle crash

More than $15,600 raised for man severely injured in Tuesday collision on Highway 6

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Vernon man, Jesse Greeno, left, who was severely injured in a motorcycle collision on Highway 6 near Lumby on July 14, 2020. (GoFundMe)

In one day, more than $15,600 was raised for a Vernon man severely injured in a serious crash on July 14.

Jesse Greeno was involved in a collision while riding his motorcycle on Highway 6 between Lavington and Lumby on Tuesday.

The incident left motorists waiting in their vehicles for up to 40 minutes while emergency crews worked to clear the scene. Drive BC reported the incident cleared by 4:11 p.m.

Greeno, who grew up in Lumby, was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and has undergone one major surgery to repair his leg.

“He lost his foot in the accident and now faces the high possibility of amputation from below the knee,” GoFundMe campaign organizer Kori Pallister wrote.

On July 16, Greeno’s partner, Risa Pallister, confirmed doctors have decided to proceed with the amputation.

The fundraiser, which has seen more than 170 donors contribute nearly half of the $35,000 goal in just over one day, was started to ensure the couple could make ends meet.

“The last thing anyone wants to worry about is financial stress during a traumatic time like this,” Kori wrote. “There is a long journey ahead with Risa as his caregiver and Jesse being unable to work at this time.”

The couple, who call Vernon home, spend most of their time together at the gym, snowboarding at SilverStar, sledding, biking and surfing, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Between hotels, food, basic living expenses and not being able to work, and having to move within 20 days to a one-level home, the financial stress is something I wish I can take away from my sister and her loved one,” Kori wrote.

In Risa’s July 16 update, she said Greeno’s bones are being held in place by rods, braces and clamps, but his other injuries are stable at this time.

“He is still in such good spirits and is so damn tough,” she wrote.

“We would like to truly thank each and every person that has reached out to us, to those who have donated, we are so very thankful for your generosity and kindness,” Risa wrote. “Words cannot even explain how thankful we are to be surrounded and connected with so many amazing people.”

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

