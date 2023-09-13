A house fire in Lumby that broke out around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, has been deemed accidental. (Nadine Cvd/Facebook)

Fundraiser launched to help Lumby mom of 7 who ‘lost everything’ in house fire

Blaze broke out around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5

The community is rallying around a Lumby family whose home went up in flames a week ago.

Their house on Grandview Avenue was destroyed by fire Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Crews were called to the scene around 4 p.m. All of the occupants made it out safely, but the house sustained extensive smoke and water damage and can’t be lived in until major restoration work is done, said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

Sierra Bigcharles launched a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of her mother, Allison Morrison, on Saturday (https://gofund.me/07b2dd59).

“My single mom of seven kids lost everything,” Bigcharles wrote.

“My mom worked so hard to build a perfect environment for her and her kids, and unfortunately with this situation, we lost a lot of things that can not be replaced. My mom is struggling financially and doesn’t know what she can do moving forward.”

Bigcharles describes a “sudden rush out of the house” on the evening of the fire, “leaving everything we owned behind.”

She said her mother doesn’t know how she’s going to provide for her children at this time.

“All donations will be used keeping everyone close together as we work through this horrible time. Let’s come together and show her that she’s not alone. Your generous contributions will help her rebuild their lives and create a safe and secure home once again.”

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, Clayton confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Lumby Fire Department sent 13 crew members to the blaze and also called the Lavington Fire Department for assistance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised just $80 from three donations towards its goal of $10,000.

