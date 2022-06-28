(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Fundraiser set up for family of deceased Kelowna woman found near Mission Creek

The 31-year old’s body was found on June 24

A GoFundMe page had been made for the family of Chelsea Cardno.

The 31-year-old’s body was found in the early evening of Friday, June 24 near Mission Creek. She and her dog, JJ had been missing since June 14.

Now the family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Chelsea’s funeral.

“We want to give Chelsea the memorial she deserves, honours her memory and say our last goodbyes,” said Chelsea’s cousin Tanya in the donation description. “With that being said, I am asking for donations to help cover the costs to get some of Chelsea’s loved ones who live abroad to Canada to be able to attend her celebration of life.

The page also states that any leftover money will be going towards Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) for their as “a thank you for the tremendous support they provided the Cardno family in helping locate Chelsea” and to the local SPCA because of her love for animals.

The family’s goal is to raise $15,000. As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, they have raised more than $5,900.

To donate, click here.

Chelsea’s dog, JJ, has yet to be found.

