Western News file photo

Fundraiser set up to help children of man found deceased in Keremeos

Cody Collinge was a father to three children, says the GoFundMe page

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of a missing man found deceased in Keremeos.

“This is to help the three children cover the costs of laying their dad to rest as they don’t have the funds needed to do so and any help would be greatly appreciated,” said Cori McCormack, who started the GoFundMe a few days ago.

Cody Collinge was reported missing in Keremeos on July 31, and was found later deceased. The cause of his death is not considered suspicious, said police.

“The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

McCormack said Collinge was a loving father.

“As some of you know Cody who was just barely 40-years-old went missing in late July and his car was found abandoned by a river. A few days later, his oldest son Isaac, unfortunately, found his dad deceased,” said McCormack in the GoFundMe page.

“Cody was a very loving dad to his children and this time has been incredibly difficult for them. They aren’t in the financial position to be able to lay Cody to rest as they are just barely about to start their adult lives, now grappling with the sudden and unexpected loss of their dad.

“Any help we can provide to help lay Cody to rest is much appreciated as these kids grieve the loss of their dad much too young.”

READ MORE: Missing Cawston man found safe

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Keremeosmissing personOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Kelowna residents rush to extinguish hedge fire
Next story
Wildfire discovered east of Naramata

Just Posted

Feedack is wanted North Shuswap residents for the Electoral Area F Issues Identification Study. Google Earth map)
CSRD asks for North Shuswap residents’ questions/concerns around services

North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative MP Mel Arnold (left) and colleague, MP Michelle Fererri of Peterborough-Kawartha (Ontario) meet with media in Vernon Friday, Aug. 11, at the Schubert Centre. Fererri is the shadow cabinet critic for families, children and social development. She and Arnold spent two hours listening to concerns in the riding from invited stakeholders. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Canada abound in crises: Ontario MP during Vernon visit

The spot-sized Beach Bay wildfire was discovered Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service image)
UPDATE: Wildfire discovered in the Shuswap south of Seymour Arm

The Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek wildfires continue to burn. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfires outside Chase remains status quo, warmer weather on the horizon