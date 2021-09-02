Nurses locking arms in front of a crowd of over 1000 anti-vaccine passport protesters on Sept. 1, 2021. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Fundraiser set up to support Kelowna healthcare workers after anti-vax protests

Donations will go to Kelowna General Hospital

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support healthcare workers at Kelowna General Hospital.

On Sept. 1, protesters took to the steps of the hospital to speak out against the vaccine card mandate. Nurses looked on from above in disbelief, and a few came out with their arms locked in solidarity against the protests.

“Regardless of the political views one holds on COVID-19 and the mandates that have been imposed on the public as a result of it, there is no reason a loud minority of individuals should feel the need to take their frustrations out on the healthcare professionals who sacrifice their health and safety daily in order to keep others safe,” says Jesse Ghashti on the GoFundMe page.

“This gesture is our counter-protest.”

The page has raised $660 of its $10,000 goal. All donations will go directly to the hospital.

To donate, visit gofund.me/4ffd5cab.

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
