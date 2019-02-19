Fundraiser started for Kelowna foreign aid worker trapped in Haiti

Laura Allan can’t return home due to civil unrest in the Caribbean country

A fundraiser has been started to help a Kelowna woman leave a foreign country due to civil unrest.

Laura Allan has spent nearly 12 years working in Haiti to improve the lives of the people there as a foreign aid worker, according to a GoFundMe page.

Now, she is trapped there due to heavy blockades and protests with no access for food or water without risking her life, the GoFundMe said.

Last week, the federal government issue an advisory warning Canadians not to travel to the country due to civil unrest.

READ MORE: New federal advisory says Canadians should avoid all travel to Haiti

More to come.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read