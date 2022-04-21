A house on Caledonia Avenue in Victoria was damaged by a fire on April 20. A GoFundMe has been started for the home’s impacted family. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

A house on Caledonia Avenue in Victoria was damaged by a fire on April 20. A GoFundMe has been started for the home’s impacted family. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Fundraiser started for Ukrainian pastor’s family after house fire suspected of arson in Victoria

Members of Victoria-based family injured escaping from early morning fire

Thousands of dollars have been raised in less than a day after a fire badly damaged the Victoria home of a Ukrainian pastor and his family.

The family of the five managed to escape the early morning fire, believed to be arson, Wednesday (April 20), but one daughter was seriously injured after being cut by broken glass while she fled out the upper-floor window. After being treated on-scene and at the hospital, her injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

The pastor’s wife also needed to be rescued by firefighters from the perch of the home’s second-floor window. Victoria police are currently seeking more information from the public as the arson investigation continues.

The Ukrainian Cultural Centre of Victoria has started a GoFundMe to support the family after saying its local community was “shocked and saddened by the outrageous act.” The online fund had raised more than $16,000 and was growing quickly Thursday morning.

Board member Andriy Fabrikov said the money raised will go toward getting the family necessities such as food and clothing. Firefighters estimate the damage to the home ranged from $400,000 to $500,000.

After entering the home, fire crews discovered what appeared to be the lifeless body of the family’s cat. They were able to revive the animal by using a pet oxygen mask and it is now recovering in the Victoria veterinary hospital, Deputy Chief Dan Atkinson said on Wednesday.

The cultural centre said the fundraiser will also go toward supporting the cat.

The fundraiser can be found at bit.ly/3EOvlPr.

READ: Arson suspected as Ukrainian pastor’s Victoria home burns with family inside

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

UkraineVicPDVictoriaVictoria Fire Department

Previous story
‘Just the beginning:’ 14 graves found at former residential school in Saskatchewan
Next story
SASCU supports Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail with $50,000 donation

Just Posted

Marine Peace Park’s boat launch will be closed April 25 to 30 and May 11 to 17 while the City of Salmon Arm carries out phase 1 of the floating dock replacements. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Boat launch at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park to close for dock replacement

This map shows Airbnb rentals available in Sicamous on March 25, 2022. The District of Sicamous is working on a bylaw to regulate short-term rentals. (Airbnb image)
Sicamous committee suggests short-term rentals be regulated through business licensing

On May 9, 2022, a date will be set in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops after a bail application involving Derek Favell, 39, was adjourned April 20. It’s expected a date will be set then for the judge to provide a decision on the application. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Another delay in bail application for man charged in death of Shuswap woman

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas (centre), Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board (CSRD) chair Kevin Flynn and Regional District of the North Okanagan Board director Brian Schreiner (third and second from right) accept a cheque for $50,000 from SASCU board of directors chair Dave King for construction of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail on April 20, 2022. (Contributed)
SASCU supports Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail with $50,000 donation