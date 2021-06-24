A home burned on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)

A home burned on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)

Fundraiser starts for Armstrong family who lost house in fire

A GoFundMe campaign with a $10K goal was launched a few days ago

Community support is rolling in for a family that lost everything in a fire June 16.

Large plumes of dark smoke could be seen throughout Armstrong as the house in the 3600 block of Sage Avenue burned.

The fire, which sparked shortly after 1:30 p.m., destroyed the house the Reinsma family has called home since 1990 and all of their belongings.

Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings said everyone got out safely and there were no injuries as a result of the blaze, but two days later, a notice was shared saying the family cat is missing.

Luckily, the cat has since been located. Some good news, said City of Armstrong community services manager Warren Smith.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the long-term residents of the Armstrong community.

“As a community, we would love to get donations for the family living in the home to help them try and rebuild their life,” campaign organizer Autumn White writes.

The ‘Community support for the Reinsma house fire’ fundraiser on GoFundMe has a $10,000 goal and donations have already started to trickle in.

To donate, visit gofundme.com.

READ MORE: Explosions heard from Armstrong house fire

READ MORE: Family cat still missing, days after fire destroys Armstrong home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Person trapped, air ambulance responding after semi slams into car on Highway 5
Next story
B.C. sledders seek Sicamous’ support to protect trails next winter

Just Posted

A sledder drives while their passenger waves during a previous snowmobile season in Sicamous. (File photo)
B.C. sledders seek Sicamous’ support to protect trails next winter

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted to replace the ice chilling system at the Sicamous arena after trace amounts of ammonia were detected in the brine during spring maintenance. (File Photo)
Small ammonia leak in Sicamous arena ice chiller prompts emergency purchase, replacement

Yellow outlines show previously proposed cut blocks above seasonal homes in the Bastion Bay area. Residents are concerned the removal of trees could lead to slope stability or debris flow issues in the steep creek above them. (Submitted)
Province denies request for moratorium on logging above Shuswap homes

A sign for Deanna Wertz, who disappeared from the Enderby area in 2016, lines a portion of Highway 16 otherwise known as the Highway of Tears as part of the Tears to Hope relay. (Birgitte Bartlett - Facebook)
North Okanagan missing woman represented on Highway of Tears