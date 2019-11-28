RCMP and bylaw officers helped people experiencing homeless dismantle their tents along Leon Avenue on Nov. 26. (Twila Amato - Kelowna Capital News)

Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

‘We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community’

Two fundraisers have been created over concern about Kelowna’s homelessness issue.

The pair of GoFundMe campaigns stem from Tuesday morning’s shocking news that the city would move people experiencing homelessness in Leon Avenue’s tent city to two locations in north Kelowna.

Despite coming out of the same problem, the fundraisers could not be more at odds.

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), a campaign to raise $50,000 to aid in organizing a class-action lawsuit against the city for “damages to our community incurred as a result of inaction, incompetence and ineffectiveness in dealing with the sick, drug-addicted, intoxicated, violent, and often thieving homeless people on our streets.”

Today (Nov. 28), a counter-campaign was organized, calling for civility and aid from residents of Kelowna.

“Instead of trying to raise money in order to file a class-action lawsuit against the city of Kelowna, we should be raising money to help the homeless get help,” reads the campaign’s webpage.

“We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community. Homelessness is everywhere, it is not a new trend and is a growing problem. Most people know that homeless shelters are around to help the homeless population, provide a warm place to sleep, but the condition of the shelters are an unknown problem.”

The counter-campaign’s page states funds raised will help to house those experiencing homelessness for the winter.

As of 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, the campaign to sue the city has raised $240, while the campaign to provide aid to the people living in the camps has recieved $130.

