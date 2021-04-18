A GoFundMe page has been launched for a Vernon man whose BX orchard property home off Pleasant Valley Road near Stickle Road was totally destroyed in a fire Saturday, April 17. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Fundraising campaign launched for Vernon man who lost home to fire

A GoFundMe page has been started by family; man taken to hospital with injuries from fire

A GoFundMe campaign has launched for a Vernon widower who lost his home to a fire Saturday, April 17.

A man identified on the GoFundMe page as Ron Dick was taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the fire at his orchard property home off Pleasant Valley Road near Stickle Road that started shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Dick’s niece, Lana Dyck, began the GoFundMe page to help with costs.

“Today my newly widowed uncle has lost his home due and barely escaped due to a massive fire,” said Lana. “No insurance to help either. He is low-income and now homeless. As he recovering in the hospital from injuries sustained during this tragic event, this fundraiser will hopefully help reduce the extreme stress he is dealing with now. Your donations are greatly appreciated.”

Dick’s wife passed away two years ago according to family members on Facebook comments.

The campaign has a goal of $10,000, and a little more than $1,000 had been contributed as of Sunday morning, April 18.

BX Swan Lake Fire Department deputy chief Brad Stickles said it’s unlikely a cause of the fire will be found in the rubble.

“We had to tear the place down with a backhoe so I don’t know if we’ll find out what the actual cause was,” said Stickles Sunday.

