Fundraising initiative created to help during COVID-19

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen working with other organizations

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is taking measures to provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron McRann, executive director of the organization, said the foundation has introduced three ways for the public to get involved during this pandemic.

The foundation has created a community response fund to gather support for urgent needs.

In addition, the organization is working with other funders and will host a virtual town hall meeting next week.

READ ALSO: Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

READ ALSO: Up to $30,000 available for South Okanagan-Similkameen youth led projects

The foundation is working with the United Way Southern Interior BC, the Central Okanagan Foundation and the North Okanagan Foundation.

Each of these organizations has created its own community response fund and is accepting donations to support emergency needs.

To donate to the South Okanagan Similkameen Community Response Fund, visit www.cfso.net.

“The fund will provide direct and immediate support to local organizations in the South Okanagan Similkameen who are dealing with the fallout from COVID-19,” McRann said. “It is a way for donors and interested citizens to pool their donations to make a bigger impact in their community.”

Organizations throughout the Okanagan and Similkameen in need of support because of the pandemic can apply for funding at the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen’s website.

“Applications will be reviewed by the collaborating community response team so there will be no need to reach out directly, or separately, to each organization,” McRann said.

“We will share our resources, expertise, connections, and funds to support organizations however we can.”

The virtual town hall meeting will be held on either April 1 or 2 at 2 p.m. Those interested in participating are asked to register to vote for their preferred time at www.cfso.net.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus