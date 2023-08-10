A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Clary and Bernie Lausnes, who operate All Are Family Outreach Society. The funds are to help the couple recover from a motorcycle crash that took place Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (GoFundMe photo)

Funds raised for Vernon couple recovering from motorcycle crash

The couple are the operators of All Are Family Outreach, which has been forced to pause some operations since the crash

A Vernon couple dedicated to helping those less fortunate now find themselves in a position of need.

Clary Lausnes is the founder of All Are Family Outreach Society and has operated the outreach with her husband Bernie for many years, helping people from Armstrong to Kelowna.

Clary and Bernie were in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, which has affected both their own well-being and their ability to help others through the outreach.

Julie Catherine Vigna, a friend of the Lausnes couple and treasurer of All Are Family Outreach, started a GoFundMe campaign Sunday, Aug. 6, to help out the couple as they recover from their injuries.

While the couple were motorcycling, a deer ran out and collided with Clary, who was on the back seat. According to Vigna, the deer sent Clary flying into the air. Both Clary and Bernie were taken to the hospital by ambulance and they are now back home recovering.

“Bernie is unable to work for a bit, and they have already been having difficulty paying their bills, especially now, after this,” Vigna wrote.

“Please, if you can step up for Clary and Bernie, now is the time. Clary is the president and founder of All Are Family Outreach Society, and has devoted her life to helping the vulnerable in our communities. She and Bernie have always been there for everyone else, and now they need our help to get through this most difficult time.”

Vigna says the Lausnes couple has already received a final notice for their hydro and have no income coming in.

“The situation is desperate,” she wrote.

The outreach has currently put a pause on delivering hampers to those in need, as the outreach is small and the Lausnes couple handles most of the deliveries when able.

In its first three days, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $3,120 towards its goal of $5,000.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

