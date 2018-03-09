Water rates are set to increase in Abbotsford by 3.75 per cent. Pixabay photo

Funds will cover water system upgrade in Scotch Creek

Federal gas tax funds provide for nearly $1.5 million in improvements

The Copper Island RV Park will soon see an end to its long-standing water quality issue.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will receive close to $1.5 million from the Federal Gas Tax Fund to upgrade the Saratoga Water System in Scotch Creek.

The Copper Island RV Park is a 41-lot development within Scotch Creek which has experienced a lengthy history of water quality issues. This project will provide upgrades to the adjacent Saratoga Water System in order to facilitate the connection of the Copper Island RV Park and potentially, other private water systems within the Scotch Creek area.

“This is a positive step forward for the community of Scotch Creek. The grant funds will allow for the first major infrastructure upgrade to the Saratoga Water System since 2006. This upgrade will enhance the water system’s expansion capacity and will provide a safe and reliable water connection to the existing Copper Island RV Park within Scotch Creek, which is currently struggling to meet drinking water regulations,” says Larry Morgan, CSRD electoral area F director.

Upgrades will include new lake pumps, an additional reactor, a new reservoir, 140 metres of supply water main, 400 metres of distribution water main and a new pressure reducing valve (PRV) station. The cost of this upgrade is estimated to be fully covered by the grant from the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

The Government of Canada provides more than $278 million in annual funding for local government infrastructure in British Columbia through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

To date, the program has transferred nearly $3 billion to approximately 5,000 projects across the province.

The Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) administers the Gas Tax Fund in B.C., in collaboration with Canada and British Columbia.

