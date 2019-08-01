Gaining momentum: City councillor pedals Salmon Arm’s new brand

Cargo bike provides platform for local politician to tout ‘Small city, big ideas’

It’s a biathlon of sorts, two pursuits in one.

While Tim Lavery pedals his electric cargo bike around town, he’s also peddling the city’s new brand.

If you’ve seen the Salmon Arm councillor out and about on his two-wheeled transport recently, you’ve likely noticed the large blue sign sitting behind him.

It shouts out the city’s new brand: Small city, big ideas.

Lavery first used his “old school media,” during the last municipal election. He put his ‘Tim Lavery for council’ election sign on the bike.

“The idea hit me, hey I’m out and about, I might as well leverage my riding around. So I did that. It was really responsive, positive feedback. They were really interested in the bike but certainly noticed the sign as well. It was great for messaging.”

Read more: 2017 – Salmon Arm Economic Development Society to spearhead project

Read more: Salmon Arm – ‘Small city, big ideas’ brand approved

This spring, he decided to set the wheels in motion under the city’s new brand.

“I decided I’d use it (the bike) for messaging again, not only as council supported the branding initiative of ‘Small city, big ideas,’ but just my way of personally supporting it too… I’ve got it on my city card. The city is starting to get it on city vehicles. This is just my way of peddling it.”

During his ride to town for the interview, he mentions, a tourist approached him to ask what the big idea is for Salmon Arm.

“I just talked about the growth we’ve had, the many features of Salmon Arm, what we’re looking to in the future. Just a really general conversation, but they pick up on it.”

He says he talks about Salmon Arm being a safe community, linked to the environment, its tech focus on the economy – generally “what an amazing town Salmon Arm is.”

Read more: Salmon Arm’s story

Read more: Salmon Arm – Big ideas for a city with big rewards

But, Lavery admits, the brand sign inevitably takes a back seat to the cargo bike he’s owned for a year.

People are very interested in it. While he knows of only two other cargo bikes in town, he says they are very popular in some parts of the world.

They can carry a lot, both front and back, earning the ‘cargo’ moniker.

While Lavery’s enthusiasm for the city and its new brand is intense, it is arguably matched by his appreciation for his sturdy blue two-wheeler.

“It’s art form in terms of design, but also very functional. Functional art really.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman dragged by rattled horse after semi-tractor set on fire
Next story
Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Just Posted

Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta. resident was hiking off marked trail

Source of loud bangs in Salmon Arm remains mystery

Police say noises near town could be fireworks, gunshots, propane cannons to scare birds, animals

Popular song draws attention, thieves to Sicamous’ Old Town Road

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

Public advised not to swim at Sunnybrae Beach

Interior Health water testing shows unacceptable E.coli counts

Tappen area of Shuswap Lake shows high phosphorous and nitrogen levels

Report from Shuswap Watershed council also shows high algae production in area.

Video: Salmon Arm residents rise to challenge of rescuing eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Woman dragged by rattled horse after semi-tractor set on fire

The woman received non-life threatening injuries

Senior allegedly robbed in parking lot of South Okanagan casino

Police say suspect is a South Asian female with a heavy build, wearing a dark yellow tank top

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Column: Exploring why we should fight the urge to Google

The Rearview Mirror by Cameron Thomson

Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning

Call for Indigenous art for Okanagan lakeshore

A public call was made for permanent outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country

Payphones: A dying fad in the Okanagan

When did you last use a payphone?

Most Read