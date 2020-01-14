GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in North Okanagan

More sightings of a bear cub in Coldstream was reported to Facebook on Jan. 13, 2020. (Melissa Spenst Facebook)
A black bear was spotted on a utility pole on Aberdeen Road in Coldstream Jan. 10, 2020. (Chelsey Hill Facebook)
More Coldstream residents are reporting bear sightings on Aberdeen Road.

James Johnathon Wolfe alerted the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group that a brown bear cub was spotted in Coldstream.

Several Facebook members chimed in noting they’ve seen the bear too.

“We see him everyday for the last three weeks,” one user wrote. “He isn’t going through garbage or anything… Poor thing left the den and can’t find his way back now.”

This commenter also wrote the bear was first spotted near Buchanan and Nickel roads before making his way to Aberdeen.

Another Facebook user said the bear has been spotted in her mother’s yard for a few days.

“He was sitting at her front door for a while,” Melissa Spenst wrote, attaching a few photographs.

On Jan. 10, 2020, a bear cub was spotted climbing a utility pole and running along Aberdeen Road shortly after 1 p.m.

B.C. Conservation officer Tanner Beck said multiple sightings have been reported around the Coldstream area.

“It’s not uncommon due to the warm temperatures we have been getting,” Beck said in an email.

Residents are reminded to secure garbage, pet food, bird seed and any other food items in an effort to prevent conflicts.

But as the mercury continues to linger below zero degrees Celsius, out-and-about bears are expected to re-den, Beck said.

READ MORE: Black bear climbs pole in Coldstream

READ MORE: Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Vernon residents’ backyard

