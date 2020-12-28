GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
Samantha Kent and her husband celebrated 11 years together and found out they are pregnant. (Courtesy of Samantha Kent)Samantha Kent and her husband celebrated 11 years together and found out they are pregnant. (Courtesy of Samantha Kent)
Shelley Thompson has used her free time to start sewing masks, the sales of which go to Su Casa Rescue. She has made over 500 so far. Her masks can be found at Bosley’s Eagle Creek and Juan de Fuca Vets. (Courtesy of Shelley Thompson)Shelley Thompson has used her free time to start sewing masks, the sales of which go to Su Casa Rescue. She has made over 500 so far. Her masks can be found at Bosley’s Eagle Creek and Juan de Fuca Vets. (Courtesy of Shelley Thompson)
Steve Weatherbe has started exercising and playing a turn-based computer game from the 1990s. Whenever it’s the computer’s turn, he lifts weights. (Courtesy of Steve Weatherbe)Steve Weatherbe has started exercising and playing a turn-based computer game from the 1990s. Whenever it’s the computer’s turn, he lifts weights. (Courtesy of Steve Weatherbe)
Aiyana Collins and her daughter got accepted into housing this year. (Courtesy of Aiyana Collins)Aiyana Collins and her daughter got accepted into housing this year. (Courtesy of Aiyana Collins)
Elida Nimani and her five-year-old daughter have used their extra time to create acrylic pouring paintings. (Courtesy of Elida Nimani)Elida Nimani and her five-year-old daughter have used their extra time to create acrylic pouring paintings. (Courtesy of Elida Nimani)
Joan Murray’s husband learned how to cook sous vide and she says it’s been so yummy they’ve made it a weekly occurrence. (Courtesy of Joan Murray)Joan Murray’s husband learned how to cook sous vide and she says it’s been so yummy they’ve made it a weekly occurrence. (Courtesy of Joan Murray)
Since the pandemic hit, Joy Wickens has got to spend far more quality time with her 15-year-old son. (Courtesy of Joy Wickens)Since the pandemic hit, Joy Wickens has got to spend far more quality time with her 15-year-old son. (Courtesy of Joy Wickens)
Marian Schoenmakers has been doing a weekly Zoom call with her family in Ontario, New Hampshire and Uganda. She says it’s brought their family back together. (Courtesy of Marian Schoenmakers)Marian Schoenmakers has been doing a weekly Zoom call with her family in Ontario, New Hampshire and Uganda. She says it’s brought their family back together. (Courtesy of Marian Schoenmakers)
Stephanie McColl created a “book nook” in Sidney to give people in her neighbourhood – especially seniors – a reason to get outside. She says it’s brought the neighbourhood together. (Courtesy of Stephanie McColl)Stephanie McColl created a “book nook” in Sidney to give people in her neighbourhood – especially seniors – a reason to get outside. She says it’s brought the neighbourhood together. (Courtesy of Stephanie McColl)
Chelsea Young got engaged to her fiancee, bought a new car, got a new job and moved into a better place. (Courtesy of Chelsea Young)Chelsea Young got engaged to her fiancee, bought a new car, got a new job and moved into a better place. (Courtesy of Chelsea Young)
After not painting for 50 years, Corrie Philip started doing online tutorials and quickly discovered she has a talent. She has finished over 170 paintings so far. (Courtesy of Corrie Philip)After not painting for 50 years, Corrie Philip started doing online tutorials and quickly discovered she has a talent. She has finished over 170 paintings so far. (Courtesy of Corrie Philip)
Eliza Sprackett got back into her fish-keeping hobby, which she says has had a positive impact on her mental health. (Courtesy of Eliza Sprackett)Eliza Sprackett got back into her fish-keeping hobby, which she says has had a positive impact on her mental health. (Courtesy of Eliza Sprackett)
Emily Daigle says her three-year-old son is thrilled that his dad doesn’t have to travel out of province for work anymore. (Courtesy of Emily Daigle)Emily Daigle says her three-year-old son is thrilled that his dad doesn’t have to travel out of province for work anymore. (Courtesy of Emily Daigle)
Kayla Raistrick says her husband normally works in a camp, but because of COVID-19 was able to spend the first 8 months of their new baby girl’s life at home. (Courtesy of Kayla Raistrick)Kayla Raistrick says her husband normally works in a camp, but because of COVID-19 was able to spend the first 8 months of their new baby girl’s life at home. (Courtesy of Kayla Raistrick)
Kyle Carter says the pandemic has meant he’s gotten much closer with his girlfriend who “means the universe” to him. (Courtesy of Kyle Carter)Kyle Carter says the pandemic has meant he’s gotten much closer with his girlfriend who “means the universe” to him. (Courtesy of Kyle Carter)
Madison Davenport was inspired to get a cat and named it Monchichi. (Courtesy of Madison Davenport)Madison Davenport was inspired to get a cat and named it Monchichi. (Courtesy of Madison Davenport)
Nikki Wilson got engaged to her fiancee. (Courtesy of Nikki Wilson)Nikki Wilson got engaged to her fiancee. (Courtesy of Nikki Wilson)
While there is no doubt this year has posed incredible challenges for numerous people, many Greater Victoria residents have been able to see the silver lining.

From strengthened relationships and fresh engagements to new-found hobbies and newborn babies, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about some positive change.

UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at second Vernon long-term care home

Most Read