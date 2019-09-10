PHOTO: RCMP officer kicks about with Okanagan students

Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)
Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)
Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)

Some kids playing soccer at Hillview Elementary Tuesday morning in Vernon had a special player join them and luckily, one Vernon Rant and Rave moderator was able to capture it on camera.

The school’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski made a pretty solid first impression with a few students after joining them for a quick game.

Marnie Smiley Macnabb caught the action Tuesday morning in the soccer fields at the school.

READ MORE: Kids pour up sweet, refreshing support to Vernon SPCA

READ MORE: Street population keeping Vernon bylaw busy

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos
Next story
B.C. housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

Just Posted

Column: Collisions, horses and displays of public compassion

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Larger private docks supported for Shuswap lakes

CSRD approves bylaw increasing allowable dock sizes for single-family homes, parks

CSRD recognized by province for carbon neutrality

The organization received a Level 4 award

Festivalgoers to forage for fungi near Sicamous once more

Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall

Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

The tour will stop in 25 communities across Canada

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

Publication ban mutes media covering Sagmoen trial

Curtis Sagmoen returns to Vernon court for Day 2 in trial related to 2017 threatening of sex worker

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Shuswap history in pictures: Rush to market

According to author Denis Marshall, this load of just-picked apples is headed… Continue reading

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

B.C. man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, stunned with Taser

Brandon Coons was sentenced in provincial court in Rossland for the 2017 incidents

Most Read