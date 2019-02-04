Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

The province’s gang enforcement team seized knives, axes, guns and $40,000 during a four-day road check that targeted 78 vehicles in Kamloops.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., their gang unit was sent to Kamloops following two fatal gang-related shootings in January.

Police checked 132 people with street-level drug trade connections over the course of four days.

Officers seized four sets of brass knuckles, two spring-loaded knives, three machetes, eight axes, one butterfly knife, nine fixed-bladed knives, one can of pepper spray, four hatchets, nine folding knives, one magazine for a .22 caliber firearm, one box of .22 caliber ammunition, one empty pistol holster and one lock picking kit.

They also found $40,000 they believe was “directly tied to the drug trade,” as well as small amounts of cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway
Next story
B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three killed in train derailment near Field, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

Column: Open house a chance to help shape future of Salmon Arm rec centre

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Cannabis sales now allowed in Sicamous

A prohibition in place since May was removed at the district’s Jan. 30 meeting

Column: Birds contribute to health of Shuswap forests

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Lake Country farm uses 7 million worker worms to create fertilizer

Nurturing Nature Organics is an organic worm farm

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Proceedings for former Abbotsford man under sweeping publication bans

Most Read