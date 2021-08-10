A garbage truck’s contents were poured out onto 25th Avenue after catching fire Aug. 10, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Garbage truck’s load catches fire in Vernon

Trash dumped on 25th Avenue, watered down by firefighters

The contents of a garbage truck were dumped onto 25th Avenue out front of the Morning Star office Tuesday afternoon after igniting.

Smoke billowed from the back as the driver called it into the fire department.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were quick to respond, hosing the smouldering dumped contents.

An employee of the waste collection company said this happens regularly and is likely due to improperly discarded items mixing with household garbage.

“Don’t throw away batteries,” he said.

A loader will be brought to the scene to aid in the cleanup of the soaking trash pile.

