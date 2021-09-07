Smoke and flames from Garrison Lake fire are visible from Highway 3. Photo BC Wildfire

Garrison Lake fire again visible from Highway 3 near Princeton

Fire now officially classed as ‘held’

While the Garrison Lake wildfire, burning southwest of Princeton, is now classified as ‘held,’ recent weather changes have sparked new activity.

“Warm, dry weather is causing an increase of fire behavior for the wildfire, including occasional trees flaring up. There is no immediate risk and crews on the ground are actively extinguishing hot spots on the west side of Highway 3,” states a BC Wildfire release Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Flames are again visible from the highway.

Active wildfire suppression continues. Hot spots in Manning Park continue to produce smoke that is highly visible from Highway 3 and surrounding areas.

The fire is measured at 14,564 hectares.

Related: Evacuation order rescinded for Garrison Lake wildfire, near Princeton

Related: UPDATE: Skaha Creek wildfire now held, evacuation alerts lifted

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Shuswap Food Action incorporates fresh local foods in school meal program
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine cards available online, details coming today

Just Posted

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.
All-candidates forums still on the way for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

The District of Sicamous Chamber of Commerce sent a survey on B.C.’s proof of vaccination mandate to 101 of its members on Aug. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
‘No-win situation’: Sicamous business community split on proof of vaccination

Despite the loss, the White Rock Lake wildfire is now deemed under control. (Sandy Brandt photo)
No more spread expected as White Rock Lake fire under control

Shuswap Food Action’s Serena Caner with Tasha Evanishin and farmer Devin Armstrong peek from behind the 55 dozens cobs of corn they just unloaded on Sept. 3 to be frozen and then used for the school lunch progam at Jackson high school. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Food Action incorporates fresh local foods in school meal program