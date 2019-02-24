Gas flowing again at Okanagan community’s lone outlet

Falkland’s lone service station re-opens while renovations continue; selling gas and lottery only

The Kam-Ver-Land-O Petro Canada station in Falkland once again has gas.

Owners of the Highland Motel, located across Highway 97 from the outlet, have said the community’s only gas station is open for gas and lottery only, and has been since Saturday.

Calls to the station went directly to voice mail.

RELATED: No gas in Falkland as lone station closed for renovations

The station is open as renovations continue. It was renos that closed the outlet and left the community and travellers without gas for a period.

The stations said on social media and on signs posted on the side of its building that it would be closed for renovations until March 1.

A spokesperson for Suncor Energy said renos were to have been completed by Feb. 23, but were pushed back to March 1 because of adverse weather conditions.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Special Olympics B.C. Games a huge hit
Next story
Shuswap children’s organizations offer mixed reviews on Budget 2019

Just Posted

Sicamous Eagles overcome Storm in high-stakes game

The win over Kamloops helped the Eagles clinch third in their division to start playoffs

Weather report: The sun is here to stay in the Okanagan

Get ready to get a full dose of Vitamin D

Salmon Arm supports a good cause during Coldest Night of the Year

Annual fundraiser walk garnered over $20,000 for Salvation Army, Second Harvest

Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs begin Friday with Okanagan-Shuswap rivals meeting for second straight year

Salmon Arm bantam hockey team claims championship banner

Final win of the season puts the Average Bears into the top spot

Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The awards ceremony for all alpine skiing events took place this afternoon at the SilverStar Village Podium.

Officials say person with measles flew from Vancouver to Edmonton to NWT

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars

A popular crop of nominees like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Black Panther’ could increase viewership

Family calls on Canadian government to step in after man detained in Egypt

Amal Ahmed Albaz said her family was “torn apart” when her father was stopped at Cairo International Airport

Bantam Tier 1 North Zone Kings advance to finals

The bantam sqaud bested the Central Zone Rockets to get a shot at league championship

New immigration projects offer caregivers pathway to permanent residence

Under the newly designed programs, caregivers will be given greater flexibility to change jobs quickly

‘A line … was crossed’ in SNC-Lavalin affair, says New Democrat MP

Jody Wilson-Raybould is widely expected to testify as early as Tuesday

Innovations allow NHL to stage outdoor games almost anywhere

The Dodger Stadium experience showed the NHL’s ice crew it could adapt to just about any situation

Okanagan search team comes to aid of injured snowbiker

Vernon Search and Rescue, with help from snowmobile club and helicopter team, aid injured man

Most Read