Prices jumping more than 10 cents at some stations

Some businesses aren’t pumping out any deals for Black Friday.

Several Vernon gas stations have jacked their prices 11 cents to $1.15.9 on Friday, Nov. 27.

Others are holding steady at $1.03.9.

READ MORE: Thieves break into, steal items from Armstrong mailbox

READ MORE: Public warned after woman assaulted in Vernon’s Polson Park

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oil and gasTransportation