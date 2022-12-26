West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).

Gas leak forces early morning building evacuation in West Kelowna

Residents of the building were forced from their homes about 2:30 a.m.

A gas leak forced residents of a building in West Kelowna out onto the street at about 2:30 a.m., Monday.

RCMP and the fire department were called to a building in the 2400 block of Gosset Road to assist with the evacuation.

Residents of the building were asked to attend the Westbank Lions Community Hall located at 2466 Main Street in West Kelowna to register with Emergency Social Services starting at 3 a.m.

Police say this is an isolated emergency and only effects this one building and that there is no risk to the surrounding neighbourhood. Those not involved with the situation are asked to stay away from the area.

More to come.

READ MORE: Phones wanted for those in hospital after Christmas Eve bus crash on Okanagan Connector

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaEmergency callsnatural gas

Previous story
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from September 2022

Just Posted

Oliver Lease and grandmother Michele Robinson enjoy a ride on the carousel at the Salmon Arm Fair Midway on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from September 2022

Syd Wand of Tappen says he is immensely grateful for the people who showed up unannounced to move about 250 bales of hay from the fields into the hay shed after he was injured in a fall. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from August 2022

Melissa Brett captured this dramatic image amid a shower of lightning during the storm in Salmon Arm on the evening of Sunday, July 17, while having fun with friends and family on their new electric dirt bikes.
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from July 2022

Clayton Beadle of Grow Up Farm gives a thumbs up to the audience after winning top prize in the Launch-A-Preneur competition at the Salmar Classic on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from June 2022