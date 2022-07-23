Gas prices below $2 per litre around the Okanagan

In Kelowna, gas is below $2 per litre for the first time since May

For the first time since May, gas prices in Kelowna are under $2 per litre.

At most gas stations, prices read $199.9 per litre. According to GasBuddy.com, two gas stations in Highway 33 are at $197.9 per litre.

The lowest price is at Costco, where it is $189.9 per litre.

Gas prices are down all across the Okanagan, including $199.9 in Penticton, $193.9 in Salmon Arm, and $189.9 in Vernon.

Despite the welcome dip in prices, 94 of the top 100 priciest gas stations in Canada are in B.C.

