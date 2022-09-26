Gas marked at 199.9 in Vernon on Sept. 26.

Gas prices climb back up towards $2 in B.C. Interior

Gas stations in Vernon, Lake Country and Revelstoke are marking regular fuel at 199.9

Gas prices are creeping back up towards the $2 mark across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Several petrol stations in Vernon and Lake Country marked regular gas at 199.9 a litre on Monday, however, drivers can still find a cheaper deal of 1.76.9 a litre at the Super Save on 32 Street in Vernon.

To the south, regular gas in Princeton is edging up to 189.9, while in Penticton gas prices range from 179.9 to 184.9.

Kelowna and Salmon Arm appear to have the best price on regular gas ranging from 165.9 to 179.9.

Elsewhere along Highway 1, Revelstoke is seeing a gap between prices at various pumps with some stations marking regular fuel between 167.9 to 199.9.

In the Lower Mainland, gas prices have already surpassed the $2 mark with drivers reporting regular fuel at 216.9 in Vancouver, a slight jump from a week ago when prices remained under $2.

