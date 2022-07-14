Gas dropped below $2 a litre in Vernon Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Gas prices drop below $2/litre in North Okanagan

Some stations posting $1.99.9, prices as low as $1.97.9

Whoever thought we’d get excited about $1.99.9 priced fuel?

Gas prices dropped below $2 a litre in Vernon Thursday, July 14.

Super Save Gas’ 25th Avenue station was the first to list the reduced price, although as per the station tradition, the price at the pump is actually two cents cheaper at $1.97.9.

Prices are still well above $2 in Kelowna, but a couple Salmon Arm stations have been selling at $1.99.9 since July 6.

Vernon’s 25th Avenue Super Save is usually the first to jump at pump price drops.

Local motorists have been paying more than $2 a litre since May 11.

So a little break after more than two months is bound to create some excitement.

