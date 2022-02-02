Gas prices on the rise across the Interior

Hope you filled your tank last night.
In the Okanagan, gas prices are on the rise. As of Wednesday morning, $1.59 per litre has been seen at Petro-Canada in Kelowna and $1.65 per litre, also at Petro-Canada in Vernon.
The lowest gas price available in Kelowna right now is at three different gas stations for $1.49. Despite some stations posting the high price in Vernon, it can also be found at $1.46 per litre.
In both Penticton and Salmon Arm, the lowest price is $1.49 per litre. The highest price for gas is currently found in Penticton is $1.59 and $1.56 in Salmon Arm.
In Revelstoke it has also been found at the high of $1.65 per litre.
While Okanagan residents complain about gas prices, it’s been found at up to $1.71 per litre in Delta, Surrey and White Rock.
