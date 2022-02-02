Gas prices on the rise across the Interior

Vernon holds the highest and the lowest price right now

Gas prices are on the raise on the Okanagan (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Hope you filled your tank last night.

In the Okanagan, gas prices are on the rise. As of Wednesday morning, $1.59 per litre has been seen at Petro-Canada in Kelowna and $1.65 per litre, also at Petro-Canada in Vernon.

The lowest gas price available in Kelowna right now is at three different gas stations for $1.49. Despite some stations posting the high price in Vernon, it can also be found at $1.46 per litre.

In both Penticton and Salmon Arm, the lowest price is $1.49 per litre. The highest price for gas is currently found in Penticton is $1.59 and $1.56 in Salmon Arm.

In Revelstoke it has also been found at the high of $1.65 per litre.

While Okanagan residents complain about gas prices, it’s been found at up to $1.71 per litre in Delta, Surrey and White Rock.

READ MORE: Powder day for Kelowna skiers at Big White

READ MORE: Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricesKelownaOkanagan