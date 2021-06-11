Gas prices pumped up in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Price spikes from 131.9 to as high as 145.9 cents per litre

The price per litre of regular gasoline was at 145.9 cents at several gas stations in downtown Salmon Arm on June 11, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Those looking to fill up their cars might not be pumped about today’s gas prices.

At some gas stations in Salmon Arm on Friday, June 11, the price per litre of regular had spiked by around 14 cents to 145.9 cents per litre.

Reports on social media and the real-time gas price site gasbuddy.com show the same trend occurring in Sicamous.

According to Gasbuddy, fuel could still be found in the Shuswap for as low as 131.9 cents per litre yesterday.

“Oil prices have reached their highest since 2018 on strong demand as the global economy recovers,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gasbuddy.com. “Now there’s a mismatch in supply and demand pushing prices up.”

With files from Monique Tamminga

Gas prices