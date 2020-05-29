Gas prices rising across the Okanagan, Shuswap

Prices at some gas stations in the Okanagan sit around 115 cents a litre

Okanagan fuel pumps continue to charge some of the highest rates in the province — and they’re getting higher as summer approaches.

As of 10:30 a.m. on May 29, Gas Buddy, a website that tracks fuel prices in real-time, is reporting most Kelowna gas stations above 114.9 cents a litre, though three sit at 105.9: two Essos on both Highway 97 and Highway 33, and the Canco close to the Kelowna International Airport.

Vernon still sits just below a dollar at several pumps. The Safeway on 32 St. and 43 Ave. is the lowest-priced gas in the city at just 97.9.

In Penticton, all pumps are charging over 114.9 cents a litre except one — the Super Save on Green Mountain Road and Highway 97 is one cent lower at 113.9.

Salmon Arm prices are coming in a little over a dollar, with the lowest-priced station being the Shell along the Trans-Canada Highway near 10 Street.

B.C.’s cheapest gas is located at a Tempo station in the Village of Montrose in the West Kootenays.

The lowest-priced fuel in Canada is at the Town of Mayerthorpe in Central Alberta, where one UFA station is pumping gas for just 72.5 cents a litre.

For more on gas prices across the country, visit GasBuddy.com.

READ MORE: Strong thunderstorms expected for Shuswap, Okanagan this weekend

READ MORE: National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.
Next story
Coldstream boat launches closed due to high water

Just Posted

Chef brings farm-to-table approach to new Salmon Arm restaurant

Darren Bezanson opening Bistro 1460 at Hilltop Inn

Gas prices rising across the Okanagan, Shuswap

Prices at some gas stations in the Okanagan sit around 115 cents a litre

Salmon Arm RCMP will be patrolling school zones on June 1 when some students return

Police remind drivers fines for speeding in a school zone start at $196 and range up to $483

Sicamous district office reopening with new COVID-19 policies

The office will be open again on June 1.

Shuswap Emergency Program warns residents to prepare now for flooding

Risk of extreme flooding of Salmon River rises with forecast of high temperatures followed by rain

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

Coldstream boat launches closed due to high water

All boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake have been closed effective immediately

LETTER: Be aware of telephone scam

Call about vehicle warranty raised suspicions

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Strong thunderstorms expected for Shuswap, Okanagan this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with storms expected late Saturday

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Man who bound, murdered Vancouver Island teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Most Read