Gas prices rising across the Okanagan, Shuswap

Prices at some gas stations in the Okanagan sit around 115 cents a litre

Okanagan fuel pumps continue to charge some of the highest rates in the province — and they’re getting higher as summer approaches.

As of 10:30 a.m. on May 29, Gas Buddy, a website that tracks fuel prices in real-time, is reporting most Kelowna gas stations above 114.9 cents a litre, though three sit at 105.9: two Essos on both Highway 97 and Highway 33, and the Canco close to the Kelowna International Airport.

Vernon still sits just below a dollar at several pumps. The Safeway on 32 St. and 43 Ave. is the lowest-priced gas in the city at just 97.9.

In Penticton, all pumps are charging over 114.9 cents a litre except one — the Super Save on Green Mountain Road and Highway 97 is one cent lower at 113.9.

Salmon Arm prices are coming in a little over a dollar, with the lowest-priced station being the Shell along the Trans-Canada Highway near 10 Street.

B.C.’s cheapest gas is located at a Tempo station in the Village of Montrose in the West Kootenays.

The lowest-priced fuel in Canada is at the Town of Mayerthorpe in Central Alberta, where one UFA station is pumping gas for just 72.5 cents a litre.

