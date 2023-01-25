Gas prices for regular fuel in Greater Vernon have jumped at least 10 cents as of Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Gas prices for regular fuel in Greater Vernon have jumped at least 10 cents as of Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Gas prices take 10-cent jump, plus in North Okanagan

Majority of outlets showing $1.59.9 price, some $1.75.9 as of Jan. 25

Gas prices in Greater Vernon have jumped by a dime and more at some pumps.

Three stations along 25th Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road show the price of regular gas at $159.9/litre as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Stations had been as low as $1.49.9 as late as Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Two Petro-Canada stations along 25th Avenue and 27th Street were showing the price of regular fuel as of 9 a.m. Wednesday at $1.75.9.

The website gasbuddy.com shows a vast majority of Greater Vernon outlets at either $1.58.9 or $1.59.9. It also shows prices in Armstrong and Enderby ranging from $1.48.9 to $1.59.9; $1.49.9 and $1.56.9 in Lumby.

