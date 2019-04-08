Geese continue to run amok at Okanagan park

Additional control efforts unlikely at Kin Beach

The mess geese are leaving behind at a North Okanagan park isn’t likely to get any better any time soon.

Following complaints about the gross amount of goose poop at Kin Beach, the City of Vernon looked into additional measures to scare the geese away.

See: Planet of the Geese: Vernon park a muck with goose poop

Currently, a local wildlife control expert provides goose control between April and September.

“Scare tactics are completed 7 days a week starting at 5 a.m., and circulate through the various parks,” said Kendra Kryszak, parks and public spaces manager. “The crucial months are June, July and beginning August just after the geese have their goslings.”

The city looked into additional additional evening scare tactics, but that would be an additional cost of $13,230.

“The local wildlife control expert indicated that this could be of minimal value since people are usually using the beach areas and the playing fields at this time effectively deterring the geese from accessing these areas,” said Kryszak.

See also: Goose egg addling program begins in Okanagan valley

Meanwhile, staff is reviewing another option which some communities on the coast are using, which includes more aggressive methods of controlling geese populations through harvesting.

Some members of the public have suggested allowing dogs off leash to help keep the geese away.

