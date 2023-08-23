General voting day for Shuswap Watershed Council cancelled

Referendum on future of the watershed protection group delayed due to wildfires

Aug. 16 and 21 were the advanced voting dates for the referendum on the Shuswap Watershed Council, but the general voting day scheduled for Aug. 26 has been cancelled. (Shuswap Watershed Council image)

The referendum to determine the future of a Shuswap organization has been put on hold.

The Shuswap Watershed Council service assent vote and referendum general voting day, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, has been postponed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The regional district posted an update noting a ministerial order has been issued to cancel the voting day, likely due to wildfires and evacuation orders and alerts in the Shuswap.

Ballots that have already been cast either by mail or at the two advanced voting stations set up on Aug. 16 and Aug. 21 will be counted at the close of voting, after a new date for the general voting day is announced.

