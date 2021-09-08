A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

‘Gentleman in Texas’ inundated with calls from Ontarians registering for COVID shots

A spokeswoman for Lambton Public Health says a news release issued had a wrong phone number

A public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to “a gentleman in Texas” who ended up answering calls from Canadians trying to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

A spokeswoman for Lambton Public Health says in an email that a news release issued on Tuesday had a wrong phone number for a local vaccine call centre.

Kelly Francis says the release asked people who are eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to call the centre to register.

She says the health unit was made aware on Wednesday that the calls were going to a man in Texas.

Lambton Public Health apologized to the American in a tweet on Wednesday, saying “our intent was certainly not to inundate you with our local vaccine queries.”

The unit announced Tuesday it would offer a third dose to individuals with high-risk medical conditions and residents living in long-term care, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care lodges.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
North Okanagan boat launch closes for 6 months
Next story
RCMP say drugs, alcohol involved in Highway 3 collision that killed Kelowna man

Just Posted

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People's Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.
LIVE: North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates forum

Members of the Splatsin band are heading home from the Kamloops Indian Residential School as they walk home the spirits of the children whose remains were confirmed there in May 2021.
Splatsin First Nation members walk spirits home from Kamloops residential school

BC Hydro
UPDATE: Collision causes power outage to areas of Shuswap

The trial of Alexander Vittel Boucher who was charged with attempted murder and other offences was set to begin on Aug. 30, 2021 in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops when the charges were stayed. (RCMP photo)
Trial abandoned for man charged with attempted murder in South Shuswap stabbing