George Thorogood cancels Okanagan concert due to serious medical issue

George Thorogood & The Destroyers seen here in 2012 when they played the SOEC. Their Saturday, April 29 concert at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre has been cancelled due to a serious medical issue. (Western News file photo)

George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ concert scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre has been cancelled.

“With great sadness, we must announce the cancellation of our Canadian and U.S. tour dates from April 27 through May 21. George has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recuperation and healing,” posted George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

“You, our fans mean the world to us, and we know this news is not want you wanted to hear but rest assured George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back.”

They have played Penticton numerous times over the past two decades.

Thorogood’s group reached a high level of commercial success in the 1980s with radio hits like Bad to the Bone and I Drink Alone.

Customers who purchased tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed. Please be advised credit card refunds can take between 5-10 days to post on your statements.

For cash and debit purchases, refunds can only be issued in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

