George Thorogood & The Destroyers seen here in 2012 when they played the SOEC. Their Saturday, April 29 concert at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre has been cancelled due to a serious medical issue. (Western News file photo)

George Thorogood & The Destroyers seen here in 2012 when they played the SOEC. Their Saturday, April 29 concert at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre has been cancelled due to a serious medical issue. (Western News file photo)

George Thorogood cancels Okanagan concert due to serious medical issue

The concert was scheduled for April 29 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ concert scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre has been cancelled.

“With great sadness, we must announce the cancellation of our Canadian and U.S. tour dates from April 27 through May 21. George has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recuperation and healing,” posted George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

“You, our fans mean the world to us, and we know this news is not want you wanted to hear but rest assured George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back.”

They have played Penticton numerous times over the past two decades.

Thorogood’s group reached a high level of commercial success in the 1980s with radio hits like Bad to the Bone and I Drink Alone.

Customers who purchased tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed. Please be advised credit card refunds can take between 5-10 days to post on your statements.

For cash and debit purchases, refunds can only be issued in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: George Thorogood and the Destroyers coming to Penticton to celebrate 45 years of rock

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsConcerts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stone age pillars replaced by modern look in Salmon Arm’s downtown
Next story
No one injured after 5 cars derail at Coquitlam CP Rail yard: Transportation Safety Board

Just Posted

Ed and Christine Doerfling struggled to find affordable housing and are now looking to help their son, his oldest daughter and their pets, including a therapy dog, find housing before May 1, 2023. (Ed Doerfling/ Facebook)
Shuswap family struggles to find affordable housing for three generations

Lakeshore Drive will return to a two-way street and angle parking will become parallel parking. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm returning to 2-way with parallel parking

This side of one of the new pillars in downtown Salmon Arm includes a map complete with numbered amenities as well as a QR code for maps and trails. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Stone age pillars replaced by modern look in Salmon Arm’s downtown

Snow pack measurements in British Columbia were below normal, although some parts of the province had measurements above normal, according to the April 1 statistics. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
Snow levels below normal in most of B.C.