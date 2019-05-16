In this March 25, 2019 file photo, Gordon Ernst, former Georgetown tennis coach, departs federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. A total of 50 people have been charged, including 33 parents, 10 coaches and college athletics officials, and seven others. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Georgetown to expel 2 students linked to admissions scandal

Former coach Gordon Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., says it is expelling two students linked to an admissions scandal involving the school’s former tennis coach.

Former coach Gordon Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as tennis recruits, whether or not they played the sport.

READ MORE: Loughlin, husband and 14 more parents face new charge in U.S. college bribery scam

Spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak says Ernst was put on leave in 2017 when Georgetown found credential irregularities for two of the recruits.

News outlets report the Jesuit school declined to release the students’ identities Wednesday, citing privacy rules.

But student Adam Semprevivo sued the school Wednesday, hoping to block his expulsion. His father has pleaded guilty to paying $400,000 to help him get into the college as a tennis recruit.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Just Posted

Salmon Arm to chip in $100,000 towards affordable housing project

Council agrees to use half of affordable housing reserve for development cost charges

Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Search and rescue will attempt recovery later today

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count Okanagan-Shuswap bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rainy day on the way

Rainy weather is expected to continue tomorrow

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

North Okanagan chambers to host federal tourism minister

Minister Mélanie Joly will take part in a breakfast roundtable at Fairways Bistro in Armstrong Thursday, May 23.

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

EDITORIAL: Considering cannabis retail stores

It is the location, not the non-medical cannabis business, that attracted attention and concern

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

Friendly South Okanagan felines looking for forever homes

Open house and adoption fair this week to help find homes for Critteraid cats and kittens.

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Most Read