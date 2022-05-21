(Photo - @thehypekelowna/Instagram)

(Photo - @thehypekelowna/Instagram)

Get hyped for Kelowna’s newest retail store

The store will feature a variety of sneakers and high-end clothing

Are you in the market for new sneakers or clothing? Kelowna’s newest store is just for you.

The Hype is going to be the first of its kind in Kelowna as its going to feature anything and everything for the sneaker and streetwear community. Nikes and Yeezy’s are just some of the feature shoe brands while they’ll also have rare merchandise from Supreme, Takashi Murikami, and more.

Customers can buy new items, as well as sell or trade their items to the store.

While the store’s grand opening is Sunday, May 22 at 11 a.m., the location hasn’t been announced yet. They are announcing it tonight (May 21).

READ MORE: Pups putting their best paw forward at Kelowna weekend dog show

READ MORE: Get pumped at Kelowna’s new out-of-this-world fitness facility

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaShoesShopping and ClassifiedsSports Stores

Previous story
Turkeys on farm with ‘bird flu’ to be culled, poultry group says
Next story
Vernon police in search of missing 13-year-old boy

Just Posted

By the year 2052, the North Shuswap community of Kwikoit, formerly known as Scotch Creek, is a thriving small city that includes many small, intensive farms. (Google Earth map graphic)
Viewpoint: Kwikoit, formerly Scotch Creek, one of many Shuswap agri-communities in 2052

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has launched its Make Water Work campaign for 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan residents encouraged to get the most out of their water use

Chase RCMP warn of a ‘sextortion scam’ after a young man is told to pay money if he doesn’t want a revealing photo he’s sent to a person online to be distributed on social media. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)
Chase RCMP warn of ‘sextortion scam’ involving naked photo online

The Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association Awards were presented May 18, 2022, recognizing the many players, coaches, volunteers and more who contributed to the successful 2021-22 season. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Salmon Arm Minor Hockey players, volunteers, coaches honoured