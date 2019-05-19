The 21st Juried Flower Show, photo from the Kelowna Garden Club website

Get those flowers competition ready

Gardeners will come together June 29, for the 22nd Juried Flower Show

The Kelowna Garden Club is preparing for the 22nd Juried Flower Show.

“2019 is The Year of the Hydrangea, and the cut flower of the year is “Quick Fire”, Hydrangea Paniculata,” written in a news release.

The show will take place at Guisachan Heritage Park, on June 29. from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Beautiful flowers ticket to winning Kelowna show

It will feature an art and craft show, displays and demonstrations throughout the day and a ‘Walk and Talk in the Gardens with Don Burnett’ at 1:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is the “Kaleidoscope of Colour’ and the flower committee is accepting flower display entrees from the community and the members of the Garden Club.

“Our Floral Art Group will set the theme, and there will be Music, Arts and Crafts and Displays, and Kelowna’ s own Don Burnett will once again take you on a Walk and Talk through the beautiful Guisachan Gardens,” said the Garden Club release.

READ MORE: Garden club busy planning events

It is free to enter the competition and view the displays, for more information visit www.kelownagardenclub.ca

The Kelowna Garden Club was established in 1924 to bring gardeners together and share knowledge about plants and gardening techniques.

