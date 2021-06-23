Get your bearings with bear spray at upcoming Shuswap workshop

WildSafeBC and the Shuswap Trail Alliance to host event at White Lake Community Hall

It’s not a enough to just carry bear spray when exploring the backcountry; you need to know how to use it.

Julia Helland, WildSafeBC Coordinator for the Columbia-Shuswap region, will be hosting a free bear spray workshop geared to anyone who lives, works or recreates in the outdoors bear encounters are a possibility.

WildSafeBC and the Shuswap Trail Alliance are hosting the workshop at the White Lake Community Hall at 10:30 a.m. on July 10. It will cover how to avoid an encounter with wildlife, what bear spray is, and have participants practice using inert spray. The workshop is open to people ages 16 and over – individuals under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

There are limited spots available and advance registration is required. Those interested can email columbiashuswap@wildsafebc.com

The workshop is free, but a five dollar donation to cover the cost of the inert bear spray is appreciated.

Helland liked carrying bear spray to the having to wear a seatbelt – when the need arises, you’re glad that it’s there.

