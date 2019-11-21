Get your head out of clouds, North Okanagan

Fall fog sticks around all day in northern portion of valley

Fall fog failed to dissipate all day in Vernon.

The low cloud formation started throughout the Okanagan Valley, lifting eventually in almost every other community.

“A ridge of high pressure is in place and under these ridges in the fall, especially in November, we can get these valley cloud and fog forming,” Environment Canada meterologist Bobby Sekhon said.

But just east or west of Vernon, blue skies were everywhere, including in Coldstream.

“It’s running north south through the valley there and anywhere east of that is going to be clear,” Sekhon said.

Vernonites could also get their heads out of the clouds by moving to higher elevations Thursday, and on most cloudy days.

“Silver Star is looking beautiful. Blue skies there,” Sekhon said.

The usual lifting of fog as the day progressed took place in Kelowna, but not its northern neighbour

“We saw some of that low cloud through to Kelowna but then it kind of burned off,” Sekhon said. “Earlier this morning, we did see that low stratus cloud in Penticton as well.”

But north of Kelowna and extending north of Vernon to Enderby, the fog failed to lift.

“It just ended up being a little thicker and sticking around Vernon more today,” said Sekhon, noting similar situations in the Kootenays and Cranbrook took place Thursday.

“A lot of the Interior valleys in general you’re prone to the fall season fog and cloud.”

While the rest of the valley looks clear, Vernon isn’t out of the clouds just yet.

“It will be continuing into the night and into tomorrow as well,” Sekhon said.

In fact, we could be in for some other white stuff.

“Friday night and Saturday we’ll see a chance of flurries or chance of showers coming into the area,” Sekhon said.

A cold snap is also expected with a high of 1 C Tuesday and only zero on Wednesday. Normal temperatures for this time of year are usually highs of 2 C and lows of -4 C.

“We’re going to get a bit of a cold push here, so we’re going to have cold temperatures for a while,” Sekhon said.

Environment Canada satellite imagery shows the North Okanagan under a blanket of fog Thursday. (Environment Canada image)

Most Read