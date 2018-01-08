Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Did you buy bread at a Loblaws grocery store between 2002-2015?

If so, you’re eligible for a $25 gift card.

Loblaws began to hand out the gift cards to all eligible customers on Monday after a Competition Bureau investigation found an industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement.

In mid-December, George Weston Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd. admitted to participating in the arrangement for over a decade and tipping off the country’s competition watchdog.

READ: At least 7 companies investigated in bread price-fixing probe

Weston and Loblaw said Tuesday they became aware of an arrangement involving the co-ordination of retail and wholesale prices of some packaged breads from late 2001 until March 2015.

The companies said they established an independent compliance office earlier this year and provided training and re-certification to marketing personnel at Weston Bakeries and all merchants and store managers at Loblaw, as well as senior managers at both companies and at parent company George Weston.

The employees responsible for the companies’ role in the arrangement are no longer employed there.

Loblaw is also offering eligible customers a $25 gift card that can be used at its grocery stores across Canada.

The Competition Act prohibits agreements that “prevent or unduly lessen competition or to unreasonably enhance the price of a product,” according to the bureau.

Read the terms for the $25 gift card and apply here.

According to Loblaws, applying for the gift card will not affect customers’ opportunity to participate in any class-action lawsuit. However, $25 will be deducted from any award.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire
Next story
Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

Just Posted

Silverbacks lose in Merritt

Centennials stifle second-period comeback

Avalanche control to close highway west of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for a total of three hours on the morning of Jan. 7.

Seasonal lull in real estate sales

Housing sales declined by 24 per cent in December, with 459 sales posted to the MLS.

Olympians get royal send-off at Big White

Some of Canada’s Olympic athletes were wished well by 6,000 people prior to 2018 games in Korea

Shuswap Market News Jan. 2017 in review

A review of the stories that filled the pages of the Shuswap Market News in January 2017.

Moxie Ladies tap into fitness and fun

Seniors keep minds sharp and bodies active through dance

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Team Kripps sets record start times

Summerland Olympian pushes for gold at world cup

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Most Read